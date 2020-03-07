First responders rescue man from apparent suicide attempt in downtown Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is safe after an apparent suicide attempt in downtown Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs Police responded to a report of a man on the 3rd floor catwalk on the side of the Antlers Hotel parking garage around 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

Police say officers spent about 4 hours trying to talk the man down without success. Hotel security, Colorado Springs Fire Department, and Ft. Carson Fire Department all joined in the effort to get the man down.

The Ft. Carson Fire Department brought a bounce house to the scene. Eventually officers were able to use the bounce house and a construction lift to remove the man from the ledge.

CSPD Commander Brian Makofskey told KRDO the bounce house was critical in getting the man down safely. Commander Makofskey said the man likely would have been seriously hurt or possibly killed if he had fallen from the ledge.

He was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. The man was also served a summons for trespassing.

