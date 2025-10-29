The Atlas Prep boys soccer team advances in the Class 3A playoffs
The Atlas Prep boys soccer team defeated Pagosa Springs 3-1 on Wednesday afternoon to advance in the Class 3A playoffs. Atlas will play Coal Ridge next Tuesday.
The Atlas Prep boys soccer team defeated Pagosa Springs 3-1 on Wednesday afternoon to advance in the Class 3A playoffs. Atlas will play Coal Ridge next Tuesday.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.