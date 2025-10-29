Skip to Content
The Atlas Prep boys soccer team advances in the Class 3A playoffs

The Atlas Prep boys soccer team defeated Pagosa Springs 3-1 on Wednesday afternoon to advance in the Class 3A playoffs. Atlas will play Coal Ridge next Tuesday.

Rob Namnoum

