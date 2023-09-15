Cale Makar gives new hockey equipment to kids in Pueblo

The National Hockey League Players’ Association, in conjunction with the Colorado Avalanche, announced today a donation of 30 complete sets of hockey equipment has been made from the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund and Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar to the Pueblo Bulls Youth Hockey Association.

The donation from NHLPA Goals & Dreams, together with Makar, will go to children ages 9-13 years old. After the participating in the Pueblo Bulls initial Learn to Play program, youth will have the opportunity to keep their equipment when registering for Bulls’ fall hockey session.

“I am excited to work with our NHLPA Goals & Dreams program and the Avalanche’s youth hockey team to help more kids in Pueblo continue playing the game of hockey. We anticipate seeing this new equipment inspire more local children to play the game, as they become bigger fans of the game and hopefully the Avs as well,” said Cale Makar, NHLPA member and Colorado Avalanche defenseman.