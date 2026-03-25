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Meta and YouTube found liable in social media addiction trial

<i>Mike Blake/Reuters via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives outside a Los Angeles courthouse to take the stand in a key test case accusing Meta and Google's YouTube of harming kids' mental health through addictive platforms
<i>Mike Blake/Reuters via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives outside a Los Angeles courthouse to take the stand in a key test case accusing Meta and Google's YouTube of harming kids' mental health through addictive platforms
By
New
Published 11:39 AM

By Clare Duffy

New York (CNN) — A California jury has found Meta and YouTube liable for negligence and failing to warn users of risks on its platforms, in a case that accused the tech giants of intentionally addicting a young woman and injuring her mental health.

It’s a landmark decision that could set a precedent for hundreds of similar cases claiming tech firms should be held accountable for harmful design decisions, and lead to major changes to how social media platforms operate, especially for young users.

A now 20-year-old California woman named Kaley and her mother sued Meta, Google’s YouTube, Snap and TikTok, accusing them of intentionally hooking her as a child and causing her to develop anxiety, body dysmorphia and suicidal thoughts. Snap and TikTok settled the case before trial.

The jury, following a seven-week trial in Los Angeles Superior Court and more than eight days of jury deliberations, decided that Meta and YouTube played a substantial factor in harming Kaley’s mental health. Kaley was in the courtroom to hear the decision, along with parents of other teens who they say were harmed by social media.

–This is a developing story. It will be updated.

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