Pro-AI super PAC launches first candidate ads

(CNN) — A new pro-AI network of political action committees is releasing its first candidate ads in the 2026 midterms, as the debate around artificial intelligence ramps up ahead of the elections.

The ads from Leading the Future, a pro-AI bipartisan network of associated PACs, focus on congressional races in Texas and New York and are a likely preview of the vast amounts of money the technology industry could spend ahead of next year’s elections. The ads were shared first with CNN.

Leading the Future said these ads are the “opening phase” of its effort in the upcoming midterm elections; the two ads are part of seven-figure ad campaign for the respective primaries, with more to come, the group told CNN.

Other groups are also breaking out their wallets: Two former members of Congress, Democrat Brad Carson and Republican Chris Stewart, have joined forces to create a new organization called Public First, and network of super PACs that will back efforts and candidates who want to regulate AI. Meta recently launched its own bipartisan super PAC called American Technology Excellence Project, which aims in part to counter efforts to regulate AI at the state level.

The stakes are enormous: In just a few years, AI has become a major driver of the US stock market and a force in the economy, as well as a major player in people’s everyday lives. Chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) became the world’s first $5 trillion company earlier this year after demand for its products surged. Meta, OpenAI, Alphabet, Oracle, Apple, Microsoft and other Big Tech companies have poured billions of dollars into hiring, research and development of AI products, looking for ways to secure a lead in the AI race and dominate a still-growing market.

But critics say the rush to build ever-more complex AI models carries enormous risks in areas like privacy and child safety, with a regulatory framework that lags far behind the rapid advances in technology. And even some tech pioneers warn that AI poses potential dangers to the economy and to the world.

Recent polling from the Pew Research Center released in November shows nearly identical percentages of Republicans and Democrats say they are more concerned than excited about the increased use of AI in daily life. And in September, Gallup found 80% of US adults “believe the government should maintain rules for AI safety and data security, even if it means developing AI capabilities more slowly.”

Leading the Future advocates for a federal regulatory framework on AI instead of state level regulations – a policy favored by the industry and President Donald Trump’s administration.

On Monday, Trump said he plans to sign an executive order preempting artificial intelligence regulations at the state level in favor of a federal level “rulebook,” though it’s not clear what that would look like. The Trump administration argues state regulations threaten to stymie America’s AI industry, which is a national security priority.

Congress could take up a possible framework for AI regulation within the next year – House Democrats announced on Tuesday they are setting up a Democratic Commission on AI and the Innovation Economy to “develop policy expertise in partnership” with AI companies and other

stakeholders.

Leading the Future’s new ads underscore this divide, with one ad in support of a Texas candidate and another targeting a New York candidate.

One ad supports Chris Gober, a lawyer running in the Republican primary for the new Texas 10th congressional district. The ad calls Gober, who previously worked with Elon Musk on his America Super PAC as well as Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, a stalwart “Trump conservative.” Though the ad is paid for by American Mission, part of Leading the Future’s network, it does not mention AI directly, only referring to “promoting American technology investment” in the race to beat China.

Gober told CNN in an email that he’s running to “champion” the “world-class innovators” in his district and to promote policies “that ensure America wins the global technology race.”

The second ad targets New York State Assemblyman Alex Bores, who is running in New York’s 12th congressional district and has made a name for himself as an outspoken voice for AI safety guardrails. And unlike Gober’s ad, the ad targeting Bores from Leading the Future’s Think Big PAC leans heavily into criticizing Bores for wanting to regulate AI at the state level.

In response, Bores criticized President Trump’s recent actions on AI and what he called a “handful of AI billionaires” angry because he “would dare to stand up to them to protect our jobs, our kids’ minds, and our security.”

