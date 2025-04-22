‘60 Minutes’ executive producer resigns, citing a loss of independence in the wake of Trump lawsuit



(CNN) —

(CNN) — Bill Owens, the executive producer for CBS News’ flagship “60 Minutes” program, announced he will resign from the top job on Tuesday, saying he no longer has control over the show.

In a memo obtained by CNN, Owens said to “60 Minutes” staff that the last few months have made it clear that he “would not be allowed to run the show as I have always run it” or make “independent decisions based on what was right for 60 Minutes.”

“So, having defended this show — and what we stand for — from every angle, over time with everything I could, I am stepping aside so the show can move forward,” Owens wrote, adding that “the show is too important to the country, it has to continue, just not with me as the Executive Producer.”

However, Owens praised Wendy McMahon, stressing that the CBS News chief executive “has always had our back, and agrees that 60 Minutes needs to be run by a 60 Minute (sic) producer.”

Owens’ decision to step down, which was first reported by The New York Times, comes as media outlets’ credibility has hit a low and as outlets find themselves under attack — including frequent jabs from the White House. In November, President Donald Trump slapped CBS News and its parent company, Paramount Global, with a $10 billion lawsuit that claims a “60 Minutes” interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris was grossly mis-edited by CBS at the Harris campaign’s direction.

Since then, Trump has repeatedly called for the network to lose its license and urged the Federal Communications Commission to punish the broadcaster. Ultimately, “60 Minutes” handed over the full transcript and video of the contested interview to the FCC, and Trump and Paramount this month agreed on a mediator in the lawsuit.

Owens’ resignation provides Trump with another major victory against the broadcaster.

Tuesday’s announcement also comes as Shari Redstone — the media heiress who holds a controlling share of National Amusements, Paramount Global’s parent company — continues to seek a merger between Paramount and David Ellison’s Skydance Media. During a February meeting, Redstone told Paramount’s board of directors that she wanted to resolve the “60 Minutes” lawsuit.

After Owens announced his resignation, McMahon applauded Owens’ “illustrious career” in an email to staffers obtained by CNN.

“As Executive Producer, Bill has led 60 Minutes with unwavering integrity, curiosity, and a deep commitment to the truth,” McMahon wrote. “He has championed the kind of journalism that informs, enlightens, and often changes the national conversation.”

Per McMahon, Owens will remain with “60 Minutes” during “the weeks ahead,” and executives are already holding conversations with correspondents and senior leaders. No replacement was immediately identified for Owens, who has been with CBS News for 37 years, 24 of which were at “60 Minutes.”

Owens could not be reached for comment. CBS did not offer additional comment beyond the company memo.

Shortly after reports of Owens’ resignation emerged, two “60 Minutes” producers spoke anonymously with CNN’s Jake Tapper.

One such source called Trump’s lawsuit “baseless” and stressed Owens’ refusal to apologize or bend while noting the top producer “fought for the broadcast and for independent journalism and that cost him his job.”

A second source was blunter.

“It‘s like a guy who has been battling for months against an attack,” this person said. “He sacrificed himself hoping it might make our corporate overlords wake up and realize they risk destroying what makes 60 Minutes great.”

