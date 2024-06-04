Toyota recalling 100,000 big trucks and luxury SUVs due to engines stalling

By Peter Valdes-Dapena, CNN

(CNN) — Toyota is recalling nearly 100,000 Tundra pickups and about 3,500 Lexus LX 600 luxury SUVs to fix a problem that could cause their engines to lose power while driving.

In some of these vehicles, debris from the manufacturing process may have been left inside the engine where it can lead to knocking, rough running and, in some cases, the engine stalling altogether while driving.

The vehicles involved are 2022 and 2023 model year Tundras and LX 600s. Only regular gasoline-powered versions, not hybrids, are involved in this recall, according to Toyota. (The Tundra is available in both gas-only and “iForce Max” hybrid versions.)

Toyota has not yet determined a fix. Owners of the potentially affected vehicles will be sent a letter by the end of July telling them that Toyota is working to figure out a solution.

Once a repair has been determined, owners will be instructed to take the vehicle to a Toyota dealer for free repairs.

