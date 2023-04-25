NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell fired after allegations of sexual harassment were corroborated, Comcast says

By Elizabeth Stuart and Oliver Darcy, CNN

Comcast said Monday it fired NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell after corroborating a female employee’s allegations of sexual harassment.

An attorney representing CNBC anchor and senior international correspondent Hadley Gamble acknowledged Comcast investigated Shell because of her client’s complaint.

CNN typically does not name victims of alleged sexual misconduct but is identifying Gamble because she gave her attorney permission to issue a statement on her behalf.

“The investigation into Mr. Shell arose from a complaint by my client of sexual harassment and sex discrimination,” said Suzanne McKie, a managing partner of Farore Law, who is representing Gamble, in a statement to CNN. “Given these circumstances it is very disappointing that my client’s name has been released and her privacy violated.”

Gamble provided emails which backed up her complaint, and NBC quickly hired outside legal counsel to investigate, according to multiple sources. After looking into the allegations, Comcast moved quickly to remove Shell, they said.

Two sources familiar with the matter said Gamble had been informed the network was not renewing her contract, though it was unknown why it was not renewed. As of Monday afternoon, Gamble is still listed as a CNBC anchor on the channel’s official website.

Shell’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Shell announced his surprising and immediate departure in a statement Sunday.

“I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret,” Shell said in his statement. “I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege.”

Comcast declined to comment on the allegations from Gamble’s lawyer. But in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Comcast said it fired Shell due to allegations of sexual harassment.

“Following a complaint that Jeffrey Shell, CEO of NBCUniversal, engaged in inappropriate conduct with a female employee, including allegations of sexual harassment, Comcast Corporation retained outside counsel to investigate the allegations,” the filing said. “During the investigation, evidence was uncovered that corroborated the allegations. As a consequence, on April 23, 2023, the company terminated Mr. Shell’s employment with cause under his employment agreement, effective immediately.”

Shell carried out his normal duties while the company engaged an outside law firm to conduct an investigation, a person familiar with the matter said.

There is no search underway for a successor to Shell, the person added. In the meantime, Comcast President Mike Cavanagh will assume Shell’s duties. Shell had been named CEO in January 2020 after leading content creation, programming and distribution for NBCUniversal Film and Entertainment.

