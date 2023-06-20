Nathan Yip Foundation awards $200,000 to 18 rural Colorado schools/ districts

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- The Nathan Yip Foundation is announcing that it is awarding $200,000 to 18 rural Colorado schools and districts.

The award comes in an effort to create and implement classroom projects that will have a positive impact on their students and classrooms.

Below is a list of school, districts, and grants awarded to each:

San Juan Mountain School in Pagosa Springs: $27,690 for a greenhouse to use in multiple subject areas.

Delta County Schools and Canon City Schools: $20,000 in conjunction with Good Natured Learning to train district teachers to provide training districtwide for nature-based learning

Olathe Middle-High School: $16,000 to provide safer and newer equipment to encourage more students and families to participate in a variety of activities including climbing, soccer and weight training.

Bennett School District: $15,000 for firefighting gear and equipment for the Fire Science Pathways program.

Ridgway Schools: $11,649 for equipment for STEM courses

Dolores School District: $11,250 for alternative seating districtwide for neuro-diverse students.

Hotchkiss K-8: $10,500 for the development of a STEM & arts integration program.

Mancos School District: $10,000 for supplies/equipment for the Drone Aviation Pathway program.

Sierra Grande School District: $10,000 for home visits.

Ute Mountain Ute Tribe: $10,000 for a middle school youth summer cultural camp.

Woodlin School District: $10,000 for increased STEM programming K-12.

Paonia K-8: $8670 for a comprehensive Aquatic Ecology program.

Agate School District: $8200 for a jointer and pro cabinet saw for industrial arts.

East Grand School District: $8000 for an industrial saw stop table saw for Middle Park High School.

Pagosa Springs High School: $8000 for a 3D printer and laser cutter.

North Fork Montessori School: $7270 for a STEAM lab.

North Fork School of Integrated Studies: $5646 to purchase low-strings instruments for sound sensitive neuro-divergent students.

Eads High School: $2500 for technology upgrades in the science classroom.

The Nathan Yip Foundation was established 22 years ago in honor of Nathan Yip, the son of Jimmy and Linda Yip after he died in a car accident.

Since 2016, the Foundation has focused on funding rural schools in Colorado to help close the opportunity gap between rural and urban schools.

With this $200,000 in donations, the Foundation is close to reaching $1,000,000 in funding given to rural Colorado Schools over the past seven years.

To learn more about the Foundation visit their website by clicking here.