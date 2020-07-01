Money Matters: August passes at Rocky Mountain National Park up for grabs Wednesday

Money

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Reservations to enter Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) for the month of August will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. MT.

You can make a reservation for the month of August, and any remaining days that have not been booked for July.

On August 1, reservations will be available for the month of September and any remaining days that have not been booked for August.

On September 1, reservations will be available for the month of October and any remaining days in September that have not been booked.

To make a reservation click here.

RMNP is reminding people that reservations are required for all area of the park, including outlying areas when by a vehicle; no matter whether a visitor parks within the park or outside the park.