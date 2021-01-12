State launches new unemployment benefits system

Your Money

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - After four years in the making, the new unemployment benefits system launched on Sunday.

The new system, called MyUI+, will replace both the MyUI Claimant system as well as the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance system.

At this time, the system is only operational for those who have regular existing claims. People who want to request PUA benefits or need to file a new claim will have to wait.

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment says the new system is being released in phases and they expect to have more resources available later this week.

As of Sunday morning, more than 143,000 people have logged into the system and 63,000 have requested their weekly benefits.

The state has set up resources to help claimants with the transition, including a third party call center and tutorial videos.

Chief Communications Officer for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment Cher Haavind told KRDO they had over 400 agents answering 11,000 calls on Monday, and that the longest wait time was 40 minutes.

You can learn more about the new MyUI+ system by going to the MyUI+ page.

The number for the MyUI+ call center is 303-536-5615. The call center is currently open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Agents can assist with technical issues and logging into the new MyUI+ system; however, agents have limited access to claim details.