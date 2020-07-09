Money Matters: Colorado Springs Utilities warns of scam

Your Money

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Scammers are targeting Colorado Springs Utilities customers demanding immediate payment.

The victims have been targeted both over the phone and in person.

The scammers pose as employees saying they need payments that are past due - or your service will be disconnected.

Colorado Springs Utilities is not disconnecting any services at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you are ever suspicious of a phone call or visitor, hang up or make the person wait outside and call Colorado Springs Utilities at 719-448-4800 to confirm the call or visit.