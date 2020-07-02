Money Matters: Denver International Airport resumes flights to Mexico, Canada

Your Money

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Denver International Airport started resuming flights to Mexico and Canada Wednesday.

Southwest is operating flights to Cancun and Los Cabos. Air Canada is operating flights to Canada.

The U.S. and Canada border is still closed for non-essential travel.

The shuttle lots at DIA are also closed and the airport is continuing to require masks.

Recently, the Colorado Springs Airport has started requiring masks for all passengers.

For more information on the Colorado Springs Airport click here.

For more information on the Denver International Airport click here.