Money Matters: Gas prices rise ahead of the Fourth of July holiday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Gas prices continue to rise. Prices at the pump rose 8 cents per gallon over the past week in Colorado Springs, averaging $2.45 per gallon.

However, despite the rise in price, gas prices are still much lower compared to a year ago.

GasBuddy reports, Independence Day gas prices are at the lowest level since 2004.

Nationwide, demand for gas has fallen slightly over the last week due to some states reversing their reopopenings.

