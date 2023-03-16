Colorado Bureau of Investigation recognized for ‘high-quality standards and practices

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) forensic labs were nationally recognized by the National Institutes of Science Technology (NIST) for their application of high-quality standards and practices in forensic science.

All four labs have been awarded an Organization of Scientific Area Committees (OSAC) Registry Standards Implementer Certificate.

The certificates recognized each of the CBI's forensic laboratories in Denver, Grand Junction, Pueblo, and Northern Colorado.

OSAC recognizes crime labs that implement rigorous standards into their procedures as defined in their Registered Standards.

The registry is a database of technically sound standards and best practices for forensic laboratories to uphold and covers a broad spectrum of forensic disciplines including DNA, toxicology, and digital evidence.

According to OSAC, these standards can “improve consistency across forensic science disciplines, ensure confidence in the accuracy, reliability, and reproducibility of laboratory results, and positively increase the impact of admissibility and expert testimony in courts of law.”

In response to the award, OSAC Program Manager John Paul Jones II released a statement: