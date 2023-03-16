Colorado Bureau of Investigation recognized for ‘high-quality standards and practices
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) forensic labs were nationally recognized by the National Institutes of Science Technology (NIST) for their application of high-quality standards and practices in forensic science.
All four labs have been awarded an Organization of Scientific Area Committees (OSAC) Registry Standards Implementer Certificate.
The certificates recognized each of the CBI's forensic laboratories in Denver, Grand Junction, Pueblo, and Northern Colorado.
OSAC recognizes crime labs that implement rigorous standards into their procedures as defined in their Registered Standards.
The registry is a database of technically sound standards and best practices for forensic laboratories to uphold and covers a broad spectrum of forensic disciplines including DNA, toxicology, and digital evidence.
According to OSAC, these standards can “improve consistency across forensic science disciplines, ensure confidence in the accuracy, reliability, and reproducibility of laboratory results, and positively increase the impact of admissibility and expert testimony in courts of law.”
In response to the award, OSAC Program Manager John Paul Jones II released a statement:
“We congratulate the four Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Forensic Science Laboratories for joining the growing list of agencies implementing the high-quality standards on the OSAC Registry into their operations. By embracing national standards and participating in their development, CBI is actively demonstrating its commitment to quality...We appreciate CBI’s support of OSAC and look forward to continuing to work with CBI as an OSAC Implementer as new standards are posted on the OSAC Registry and enhance the practice of forensic science in the United States.”JohnPaul Jones II, OSAC Program Manager with the National Institute of Standards and Technology