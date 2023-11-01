Skip to Content
Pikes Peak Workforce Center to host Community & Veterans Job Fair

Published 12:50 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Pikes Peak Workforce Center is hosting its Community & Veterans Job Fair on Nov. 2.

This event is open to the general public as well as transitioning military, guard and reserve members, veterans, and their spouses and family members. 

It will take place at the Colorado Springs Event Center at 3960 Palmer Park Boulevard starting at 10 a.m. for military members and 11-2 p.m. for the general public. 

Below is a list of industries that will be at the fair. To view a full list of employers, click the link here

  • Construction  
  • Customer Services/Sales  
  • Cyber security  
  • Department of Defense contractors  
  • Drivers/Transportation  
  • Education  
  • Financial/Insurance/Business   
  • Food Service  
  • Government  
  • Health care  
  • Hospitality  
  • Information Technology/Technical (non-defense related)  
  • Law Enforcement – Federal/State/Local  
  • Manufacturing  
  • Staffing Agencies

For express access on the day of the Job Fair, it’s recommended to create an account beforehand in the state jobs database at ConnectingColorado.com.  

