Are annual furnace inspections really necessary? It’s a common question that Flow Right customers ask our HVAC technicians during repairs, or when they call to set up an inspection appointment. Our answer is always a resounding yes.



Annual furnace inspections may feel unnecessary if your furnace seems to be performing properly. However, just because your furnace is running, does not mean that it is doing so safely. There are lots of hidden issues that may not be visible to homeowners without HVAC experience. For example, a leaking furnace may be undetectable if your furnace is located in an area of the home you do not visit frequently. And corrosion that could interfere with your thermocouple or break down other components is also not obvious.



This important yearly task can save you both time and money and help you protect your home and loved ones. Read on to learn more about why this annual furnace service is so important to your family’s comfort, health and safety.



What Is a Furnace Inspection?



The furnace inspection process will vary from company to company. At Flow Right, HVAC technicians are trained to perform a thorough examination of the furnace and report potential issues to homeowners.

• A visual heater inspection to examine the exterior of the furnace for signs of trouble: Your HVAC inspector will look for rust, look over exterior components and assess if the furnace is vulnerable to issues like water leakage or poor ventilation.

• An internal inspection: Your furnace technician will check interior components to make sure they are working properly. They will examine your filter, and change it, if necessary. They will remove blockages and check for damaged parts, corrosion and other potential issues.

• A final report: Your technician will also create a handy list of any issues that need to be addressed immediately. They will also provide you with a list of issues that may need to be addressed further down the line.



Why Should I Get My Furnace Inspected Every Year?



There are numerous reasons why you should have a heating inspection performed each year. We have broken them down into the top three reasons that we think are the most important to Flow Right HVAC customers.

Annual Inspections Save You Money

When it comes to HVAC service, preventative maintenance like annual inspections are one of the best ways to save you money. We often point out that the furnace inspection cost is far more affordable than, say, replacing your entire furnace.

One helpful way to look at it is to compare it to visiting the dentist. Many people think that if their breath is fresh and their smile is reasonably bright that annual check-ups are not always necessary. They cannot see the early signs of gum disease or spot a new cavity forming between their back molars. And the longer those issues remain unseen, the more they deteriorate and the more expensive it becomes to fix them.

A furnace can create similarly expensive problems when left to operate in the dark of the basement with the occasional filter change. An inspection can help you find problems while they are small or find bigger problems before they begin to damage other systems in your home, make you and your family sick or damage the home itself. Servicing a furnace when a problem is new is simply more affordable than trying to correct long-term deterioration.

Annual Furnace Inspections Protect the Health of Your Family

One of the most important reasons to schedule annual furnace inspections is to protect your family’s health. A forced-air furnace continuously pumps air into all parts of your home. During the winter, when doors and windows are shut tight and ventilation is at an all-time low, this can create unhealthy conditions for your family. If you have small pets, elderly family members, infants or children with breathing problems, you absolutely want to ensure that the air they breathe is safe. That means annual furnace maintenance to make sure your furnace operates properly. Furnace inspections can ensure that your heating system isn’t pumping harmful mold spores or dust particulates into the home ventilation system. A furnace check up can detect potential leaks in the fuel system that can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning or worse, a house fire. Inspections can also help reinforce the need to change air filters every month, especially in the winter. Your inspector can usually tell if a filter has been changed or if it has sat on the furnace all year long.