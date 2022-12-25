Christmas lights in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Driving around neighborhoods admiring Christmas lights decorations has become a tradition for many families.

In Colorado Springs there are a few different areas that decorate every year, some even in tune to music from a radio station. Below, we compiled a few:

Holiday Light Show at the Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum: Dec. 25-Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. This annual show takes place on the grounds of Alamo Square Park at 215 S. Tejon St.

Christmas Lights at Timberline Landscaping: For the 9th year, Timberline Landscaping put together a list of all the houses and neighborhoods with Christmas lights. The shows go on from 4-11 p.m. They compiled an online guide with a detailed map found here.