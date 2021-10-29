Staying safe during the second Halloween in the pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - While costumes and movies used to be the scariest thing about Halloween, there are still some real-life fears surrounding the holiday and coronavirus.

Though many Americans are now vaccinated against the virus, which removes some risk, experts say it's still smart to take some precautions this weekend.

Those include moving festivities outdoors, gathering with only those who are vaccinated, and wearing a mask when necessary. Since trick-or-treating is an outdoor activity with kids only coming into contact with others for a short period of time, both the CDC and the El Paso County Health Department say the activity is safe and should still take place despite the pandemic.

If you are feeling sick or are currently in quarantine you should not participate in trick-or-treating, or other Halloween festivities.

