Denver Police Department hosts summer Youth Academy

Denver Police Department
Published 1:31 PM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO)--The Denver Police Department is hosting a Youth Academy for a fun and interactive learning experience to familiarize teens with the “how/what/why” of police work.

Students will be able to interact with active police officers and learn about the current trends, themes, and topics to facilitate thoughtful discussion about police work within the community.

They will have the opportunity to learn a variety of skills from courses ranging from self defense to driving education to crime scene investigation. 

The event is free and open to Denver teens ages 15 to 19-years-old. 

The Youth Academy will take place at 2155 North Akron Way and will be held Saturday, July 15, starting at 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

For more information and to register for the event you can click the link here. Applications must be received by Sunday, July 16.

