Major housing development planned along Highway 94 near Schriever AFB east of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just a few weeks after a proposed extension of the Banning Lew is Ranch subdivision was announced, plans for another major housing development have been revealed.

A local homebuilder-developer has acquired the 5,400-acre Ververs Ranch property just east of Colorado Springs property bordered by Highway 94. Schriever Air Force Base, Enoch Road and

Plans are to turn the property into Flying Horse East, which would be similar to two existing upscale Flying Horse communities on the city's north side and in nearby Black Forest.

The proposal calls for building between 11,000 and 23,000 high-end homes, an elementary school and a high school, parks, commercial development, a business park, a golf course and a club. A luxury hotel and conference center could also be part of the development.

Completing Flying Horse East would take up to 30 years, but the actual timeline depends on two factors: Whether Colorado Springs becomes the permanent home for U.S. Space Command, and whether the city annexes the property.

The developer plans to submit an application request to the city next year. Annexation would provide water and other essential city services, and provide a significant tax revenue boost to the city.

Having Space Command permanently located at or around nearby Peterson Air Force Base would bring 1,400 troops and civilian workers to the area, and could draw contractors and high-paying pace industry jobs as well as billions of dollars in private investment.

Space Command will be located at Peterson until 2026 but a decision on its permanent home is expected in January.

Without Space Command as a permanent home, Flying Horse East would be scaled back considerably.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 has learned that the developer paid nearly $7 million to purchase the Ververs Ranch property, and also borrowed $100 million from the property's prior owner.

As the Flying Horse East plan proceeds, the prior owner will get a cut of its residential and commercial land sales.

Two firms are currently working on a master plan and a fiscal impact study for the property.