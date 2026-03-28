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Above Normal Temperatures Return: Watching Fire Weather Conditions

KRDO
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today at 3:51 PM
Published 3:49 PM

Tonight we can expect a breezy evening, with mostly cloudy skies. We will have northwest winds at around 10-15 mph. The winds will prevent us from getting too cold. Lows will dip down into the mid to upper 40s for most areas along the I-25 Corridor. Communities in the High Country can expect lows dipping down into the 20s and 30s.

Sunday will bring us another warm day here in Southern Colorado. We will see mostly sunny skies, with south winds at around 5 to 10 mph. Expect highs to climb into the low 80s, with warmer temperatures out on the Eastern Plains. We will be keeping an eye on the fire danger, as dry and windy conditions return to the area.

The above normal temperatures will continue on Monday as highs climb into the 80s once again, with partly sunny skies.

Cooler weather will arrive on Tuesday evening with a chance of showers. We could also see a rain/snow mix in areas along the I-25 Corridor on Wednesday morning, with snow showers in the High Country.

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Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

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