Hailey Danz is an Olympian who knows no limits

Hailey Danz is one the world's best athletes. Touring the Olympic and Paralympic Museum, she had something common with all the greats, like them, she's a medalist, taking home a silver medal at the Rio Games in 2016. Unlike some of them she did with a prosthetic leg, "Just seeing what the human body is capable of, even if there are physical limitations; just being able to see people overcome that, and do incredible things with their bodies, is pretty cool to be a part of," says Hailey Danz.

Danz was diagnosed with cancer when she was 12 years old, after her treatment, she says her left leg was useless, so at the age of 14, she made an unthinkable decision, "I actually made the decision to have my leg amputated, because I wanted to have a higher quality of life," says Danz. What she found, was triathlon. Taking home the silver medal, she became a role model for differently abled people around the world, "Knowing that there's kids out there now who are looking at me as that person is pretty incredible," says Danz.

She's had an extra year to prepare for this year's Paralympic Games in Toyko. She wants to change, her silver medal into a gold one. With the world watching, she's got a message for anyone who questions their own limitations, "If you want to accomplish something amazing, you have to get a little bit uncomfortable to do it. But, I think a lot of times we are able to surprise ourselves," says Danz.