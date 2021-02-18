Home

Meet the Boley Brothers. Jake is a senior and ranked number one in his weight class. He hasn't lost a match all year. Jesse is a junior and has lost only twice, which is pretty crazy considering he weighs two hundred pounds and is wrestling in the heavyweight division against guys anywhere from thirty to eighty pounds bigger, "I came in the first day of the season, and coach told me, 'What do you think about doing this?' That's kind of where it started, and I just decided to go with it," says Cheyenne Mountain wrestler, Jesse Boley. He's only doing it because the other weight classes were taken, so he just decided to wrestle heavyweight. He's not earned the nickname, giant killer, "My very first match was against someone who was probably close to 285. It was a little bit scary going out there. He was pretty big, really heavy," says Cheyenne Mountain wrestler, Jesse Boley. Jesse beat the state's fifth ranked wrestler, "After that first match, I kind of build up my confidence and felt like I could do it," says Jesse.

A year ago Jake wrestled in the 220 pound weight class when he was just two hundred pounds. The Boley brothers see big guys and they're like, yeah bring them on, "I don't care how big you are, how strong you are, how fast you are, I'm gonna go out and do my best. That's how we been wrestling. That's how we were taught," says Jake.



Jake gets to be both a dominant wrestler and a proud big brother. He thinks Jesse will be a top three heavyweight, "It's kind of nice to see him wrestling. To be on the same team, and be closer in weight so I can wrestle him more, says Jake. He doesn't use the excuse of being smaller or younger." "I'm really enjoying wrestling heavyweight. Jakes bigger than me, so I get to wrestle someone heavier. It just helps having people in the room that are really good," says Jesse.