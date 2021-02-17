The Rampart boys basketball team is relentless

Home

They storm. They never let up, "It's just running and gunning. We press. We trap the whole time. We hustle back. Our office is just a quick movement. We want to run. We want to score in 12 seconds," says Rampart point guard, Cole Bowen.

Rampart is giving their opponents fits, and the way they do it is something else. The Rams run a hockey-style rotation. Five players on, then a few minutes later, a new line-up of five come in. Everyone stays fresh and once they hit the court, they are relentless. They keep doing it over and over, "When we are going 100 miles an hour, we know the other team is going to be trying to keep up with us, but most teams don't have the ability to do that. The first game we had 119 points. At that point we knew it was gonna work for the whole season," says Rampart's Dante Wydra.

It's a problem for their opponents, "They fall under pressure. They just get lost with the ball, says Rampart guard. Tyler Edwards. They don't know what to do because we just come at them, and then we get a new five with fresh legs, and they come at them too," "You can see that they're not looking forward to that. It's fear. It's genuine fear," says Wydra.

It's sometimes a problem for the PA announcers who have to keep up. Rampart is averaging 89 points per game, which in high school hoops is insane. They're fun to watch. How far Rampart goes this year remains to be seen, but the players are all in, "If we're all together, running as a whole machine, no one can stop us. For sure," says Bowen.