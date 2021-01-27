High School basketball players in Southern Colorado will wear masks while they play this season

Home

After snow and Covid-19 delayed the start of the high school basketball season, it's finally getting underway on Wednesday night. In 2021 the high school basketball season will look a little different.

Besides the fact, that some schools will limit fans or have none at all. All players are required to wear masks while they play this year. Our state is one of four states in our country that is making masks mandatory while playing hoops this year.

The season is abbreviated so the hope is, masks will help schools get through the entire season without any cases of Covid-19.