The Pueblo West boys basketball team happy to be playing basketball for more than just the obvious reasons

It's been a long wait for Pueblo West. A year ago the Cyclones reached the Final Four but then the season was cancelled because of Covid-19, "Oh it sucked. It was probably the worst way possible. We didn't know where we were in the state. We knew we were a top four team, but we didn't know if we would've won it," says Pueblo West guard, Xavier Hatch.

Then the start of the new basketball season was delayed, but finally, West can get back to work, "It gets me jacked to prove a point from last year. We've got a whole new team. We've got to fight for every win that we get," says Pueblo West forward, Cole Brinkley.



It's been tougher for players like Cole Brinkley and Joe Gallery. They also play football and they had to forfeit their playoff game because of Covid-19. A double whammy. "It's about one of the worst feelings ever because you really feel like you're going to make it that far. Then to just have it pulled away from you, and not knowing what the outcome would be, it's just the worst feeling," says Pueblo West forward, Joe Gallery.

