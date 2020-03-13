The Pueblo West boys basketball team reacts to the state basketball tournament being cancelled

Home

Not many people expected Pueblo West to make the Class 4A Final Four but they did. Unfortunately their chance to complete their run came to an abrupt end when CHSAA cancelled the rest of the state hoops tournament, late Thursday night. Just like that it was over, "We were all hanging out last night. We were all just getting ready to go home and get packed and take a trip to Denver. Right when we were getting to ready to leave, getting that news… I read it over and over and over, hoping it wasn't true," says Pueblo West forward, Nicolas Hanenberg, Pueblo West point guard, Taylor Harris added, "My alarm went off and initially when your alarm goes off, you're mad already. You want to sleep in. Then I figured, 'Oh it's game day.' And then the first thing I read is that there's no game anymore. I laid in bed and shed a few tears." Pueblo West reached the Final Four with a win over Glenwood Springs. Little did they know, it would be the Cyclones final game. While they understand how important the response to the coronavirus is, that doesn't make the pill any easier to swallow, "Being in the final four is not something that happens every year; which is also why it's really heartbreaking. We will never get to play in a final four as seniors. We will never get to play at the Coliseum or fora state championship. But we understand that what we did was really special and it took a lot of hard work," says Pueblo West guard Jimmy Wardle, "I honestly, and I hate saying this, I'd almost rather end it with a loss then them telling us we can't play," says Hanenberg. It doesn't change how good the Cyclones were and they believe they would have won the state title, "I think definitely if we would've played… Yeah we would have won. No doubt," says Harris, "We did have unfinished business. Now it's just, 'What if?' It's a bunch of what-ifs in our minds. We truly could have been the best 4A team in Colorado and I think we are," says Wardle.