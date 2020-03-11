The Pueblo West boys basketball team will try and win their second state championship

Home

Pueblo West's journey to the 4A Final Four didn't start where you'd expect. They lost a game to Pueblo Central in late January and then to Pueblo East on February 10th. Those losses turned the cyclones into an F5 tornado. They haven't lost since, "From there, a lot of people were playing a lot of individual basketball. We had a realization of how far we could go. Coming together as a team helped us move on from those losses and to bring us to where we are in the final four," says Pueblo West forward Nicolas Hanenberg, Pueblo West guard, Zachary Reid added, "We were on a pretty good winning streak, so I think we were still on a high a little bit. Those two losses put us in check. Practices got more intense and games got more intense. Those two losses really helped us."

What's exciting if your'e a Pueblo West fan and scary if you're an opponent, the Cyclones say their best basketball is still to come, " I think we can still play better. Those close games, we found a way to win whenever it mattered; when it mattered most in the fourth quarter. Having that great and having that grind in our team, I think that is what has helped us out," says Pueblo West guard, Alex Reid, "It's really nice knowing that even if we're not shooting well, we are going to do other things well. Knowing that in no game this year have we put it all together, and knowing how much better we can play, it gives everyone that boost of confidence that everyone needs," says Hanenberg. It's a moment these players have been waiting for since they walked in as freshman, a trip to the Final Four. The Cyclones need two more wins to claim a state crown, "After each game when we've been celebrating, it's just crazy to think… I knew our team could do it, but it's still surreal to know that we are where we are," says Hanenberg.