Students rally behind Colorado Springs teacher during breast cancer battle

Survivors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Lisa Scarcello was teaching at an elementary school when she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

"I panicked, I didn't know what to do. I reached out to my support system, and at that time it was the school. They told me don't worry, go to the doctor's [office] the next day - we have a sub for you," Scarcello said.

Scarcello's support at the school not only came from administrators and teachers, but also from her third-grade students.

"I remember during my journey they sent me pictures and cards and just things and it made me happy," Scarcello said.

The students wanted to help other cancer patients, so they started Happy Hearts. The paper creations are made to make patients smile, and give them joy as they go through treatment.

"We didn't put any printing on them because we wanted people to go through chemo and have it in their pocket or have it with them, but we made things that made you happy," Scarcello said.

One of Scarcello's happiest moments came when her coworker surprised her with a crowd of friends to cheer her on before she rang the bell signaling cancer's defeat.

"They were all outside the treatment room. They [Penrose Hospital-Radiation Department] said they have not seen that many people ever," Scarcello said.

Scarcello said having a support system during her breast cancer battle was so important. She said her brothers were also by her side throughout her journey.

Join Lisa and other breast cancer survivors in the fight against breast cancer by participating in the virtual More Than Pink Walk on Sunday, September 27.

For more information, and to sign-up go to KomenColorado.org.