Healthy Seniors: Pickleball popularity and injuries on the rise

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Pickleball is America's fastest-growing sport and it's taking a toll on players' wrists, legs and shoulders. Now, it looks like injuries from the game may cost Americans nearly $400 million just this year.

Players and pros say the key to staying safe on the court is warming up properly.

"It's a good community, friendly, welcoming," says Al Hunter.

Al Hunter is all in on the pickleball pandemonium.

"You go get some exercise, and it's a smaller court, and being an older guy, it's easier to cover a smaller court," says Hunter.

Hunter just picked up the sport about eight months ago. If he just goes straight to the court, however, he starts to feel the impact in his hamstrings.

"Depending on what age you are, you are going to start to heal a lot slower, so that's why I do a lot of warm-ups," says Hunter.

Hunter doesn't want to be sidelined because has seen it happen to his friends. Which is why he doesn't sleep on this exercise routine before he picks up his racket.

Pickleball injuries are expected to cost Americans $377 million in health care costs this year. USB analysts predict those injuries account for 5-10% of total unexpected medical costs nationwide this summer.

"To avoid a pickleball injury you want to do a dynamic warm-up. That is one of the most important things you can do before you start playing," says Mike McGregor, Life Time pickleball pro. "5-7 minutes you are getting the blood pumping and warming up the muscles. That is one of the best things you can do before getting on the court and playing out points."

Pickleball-related injuries occur most frequently in older people, according to a 2021 medical study.

From 2010-2019, 86% of emergency department visits due to pickleball injuries occurred in people over 60 years old, according to the study.

Around 60% of those pickleball injuries are sprains, strains, and fractures. Analysts estimate there will be around 67,000 emergency room visits, 366,000 outpatient visits, and 9,000 outpatient surgeries related to pickleball this year.

According to Hunter, however, he's still staying in the game. He loves how it keeps him active, strategizing, and socializing.

"I started pickleball and a friend of mine said 'Oh my gosh you are going to play pickleball' and he had ruptured his Achilles tendon," said Hunter. "So he warned me off about it, but I still wanted to try and I love the game so I warm-up a ton."

Experts estimates there were 8.9 million pickleball players in 2022. The number of players is expected to more than double to 22 million this year. With that, will likely come more injuries.