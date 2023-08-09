Doherty High School cross-country team to host benefit 5k run/walk for The Never Alone Foundation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Doherty High School Athletic Department is hosting its 12th annual "Doherty Never Alone Foundation 5k" benefit run/walk in conjunction with a high school cross-country scrimmage of 16 local teams.

The event will be held on Saturday, August 12, at Monument Valley Park North, located off of Culebra and Fontanero. It will begin with the scrimmage at 7:30 a.m. and the benefit run will start at 8:05 a.m.

According to Colorado Springs School District 11, ten years ago, in July of 2011, the Colorado Springs and Doherty communities experienced a tragedy.

Family physician, and Doherty athletic team doctor Dr. Alex Constantinides, lost his wife and three children in a flash flood in Wyoming. As a result, the Colorado Springs and Doherty communities quickly organized the annual benefit as a time for healing.

Dr. Alex and his wife adopted three children and dedicated their lives to giving to their community and sharing their lives with orphaned children. Now, both communities hold a benefit event for The Never Alone Foundation, founded in 2012, to honor Alex’s family’s legacy of supporting international adoption by giving grants that bridge financial gaps for adoptive families.

The past 11 benefit runs have earned over $40,000 in the Constantinides family name for those adopting children.

This year’s event will be the 12th running of the benefit run, and officials hope to top the $45,000 mark.

Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to participate in the family/stroller-friendly benefit run/walk.

Public race pre-registration cost will be $35 and race-day registration will be $40. All registered runners will also receive a t-shirt.

For more information about the event and how to register, click the link here.