The Intended Benefits & Risks of Penile Implants–copy

Learn About 5 Benefits of Penile Implants and the Risks Involved in Surgery

Young man in a consult with his gp. African american patient talking to doctor about chest pain. Me.

Dr. McBride here, the Men’s MD, to cover a men’s health topic that I am very passionate about. Today, I want to talk to you about the potential benefits of the penile implant and some of the risks associated with the surgery. For those of you who don’t know, a penile implant is generally a three-piece device that includes inflatable cylinders (implanted in the penis shaft), a fluid reservoir (implanted in the abdomen), and a pump (placed inside of the scrotum).

Some of you may be asking yourself, “Why would someone want a penile implant?” To help you answer that question, I will share with you the top 5 answers I’ve heard from my patients after years of doing these procedures with hundreds of patients. Ready, here we go...

Spontaneity – Time and time again, I’ve heard my patients express spontaneity as a reason for choosing the penile implant. I think this is because the implant is always with you, so you are ready to go when the mood with you and your partner is right. Whether you are on vacation or at home, this could be on a weeknight or anywhere, anytime, and anyplace, you are ready to go. The penile implant is designed to look, feel, and work like a natural erection. You don’t have to worry about having your medication with you, giving yourself a shot, or variables associated with other treatment options that can disrupt the right moment when you have it with your partner (3). Dependability – Penile implants are sort of like your best friend. They are always there with you when you need them. When that moment is right, you know exactly what will happen; there are no surprises. Once you inflate the implant, you can maintain the erection as long as you desire(3). My patients say that they (and their partners) are happy with the dependability, knowing that what is supposed to happen will happen. Longevity – Some people worry about penile implants and the mechanical durability of these devices. The Boston Scientific AMS 700 Inflatable Penile Prosthesis, is a durable, long-term treatment for ED and designed to be a long-term treatment (3). Intimacy – I’m sure you’ve been there if you’ve tried specific erectile dysfunction treatments where the moment is right with your partner, everything is lined up, and then you have to take time out to do something else to help yourself achieve an erection. Whether that’s using a vacuum device, putting medication down your urethra, or injecting yourself in the penis with medication, these interruptions can kill the mood when the moment is right. With a penile implant, you and your partner can be intimate with each other without interruption. The implant feels normal while in a flaccid state, and like an organic erection, it is designed to expand in length and girth as it is inflated to provide a rigid, natural-looking erection. An implant may help restore the intimacy and intimate experiences that patients with ED are otherwise missing (5). Balance – Penile implants provide balance. While that might sound weird, in my experience, men who have significant erectile dysfunction will tell you that something just isn’t right with their overall day-to-day life. Erectile dysfunction is more than just a medical issue. Living with erectile dysfunction can affect your relationships, self-esteem, and your self-confidence (4). On the other side of erectile dysfunction treatment, in those who have a penile implant, they will tell me that their life in other areas besides just being able to have sex, other areas of their life are in order or balanced. This includes their relationship with their significant other but also with their friends, family, neighbors, etc., because they report being in a better state of mind than they were prior to receiving an implant.

Like any procedure out there, there are always risks, and I would be remiss if I did not tell you that there are certain risks involved in the penile implant surgery. A penile implant patient may experience infection, erosion, or premature mechanical malfunction of an implant that is shorter than the expected life of the device. Some men may report the initial “feeling” of an erection just like they normally would, but they have to inflate the implant to complete the erection process. The AMS 700 is designed with infection reduction in mind. It is the only antibiotic impregnated penile implant on the market proven to reduce revision surgery due to infection (2).

If you would like to learn more about this treatment, you can go to EDCure.org/treatment-options/penile-implant or visit my website, TheMensMD.com, to make an appointment with me.

References

Montorsi F, Rigatti P, Carmingnani G, et al. AMS three-piece inflatable implants for erectile dysfunction: a long-term multi-institution study in 200 consecutive patients. Eur Urol. 2000 Jan;37(1):50-5. Carson CC III, Mulcahy JJ, Harsch MR. Long-term infection outcomes after original antibiotic-impregnated inflatable penile prosthesis implant: up to 7.7 years of follow-up. J Urol. 2011 Feb;185(2):614-8. Data on file with Boston Scientific. DiMeo PJ. Psychosocial and relationship issues in men with erectile dysfunction. Urol Nurs. 2006 Dec;26(6):442-6. Wittmann D, Carolan M, Given B, et al. What couples say about their recovery of sexual intimacy after prostatectomy: toward the development of a conceptual model of couples’ sexual recovery after surgery for prostate cancer. J Sex Med. 2015 Feb;12(2):494-504.

EDCure.org is a website owned by Boston Scientific.

Caution: U.S. Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.

J. Abram McBride, MD is a paid consultant of Boston Scientific.

The information provided in this article is based on the experiences and opinions of Dr. McBride. It does not represent the opinion or recommendation of Boston Scientific.

This material is for informational purposes only and not meant for medical diagnosis. This information does not constitute medical or legal advice, and Boston Scientific makes no representation regarding the medical benefits included in this information. Boston Scientific strongly recommends that you consult with your physician on all matters pertaining to your health.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: These materials are intended to describe common clinical considerations and procedural steps for the use of referenced technologies but may not be appropriate for every patient or case. Decisions surrounding patient care depend on the physician’s professional judgment in consideration of all available information for the individual case.

Boston Scientific (BSC) does not promote or encourage the use of its devices outside their approved labeling. Case studies are not necessarily representative of clinical outcomes in all cases as individual results may vary.

Results from case studies are not necessarily predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

All images are the property of Boston Scientific. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Your doctor is your best source for information on the risks and benefits of the AMS 700TM Inflatable Penile Prosthesis. Talk to your doctor for a complete listing of risks, warnings and important safety information.

The AMS 700TM Inflatable Penile Prosthesis is intended for use in the treatment of male erectile dysfunction (impotence). Implanting a penile prosthesis will damage or destroy any remaining ability to have a natural erection, as well as make other treatment options (oral medications, vacuum devices or injections) impossible.

Men with diabetes, spinal cord injuries or skin infections may have an increased risk of infection. Implantation may result in penile curvature or scarring. Some AMS 700 devices contain an antibiotic (InhibiZone™ Antibiotic Surface Treatment). The device is not suitable for patients who are allergic to the antibiotics contained within the device (rifampin, minocycline HCl or other tetracyclines) or those who have systemic lupus, these patients should use one of the devices that do not contain InhibiZone antibiotic surface treatment.

Potential risks may include: device malfunction/failure leading to additional surgery, device migration potentially leading to exposure through the tissue, wearing away/loss of tissue (device/tissue erosion) infection, unintended-inflation of the device and pain/soreness.

©2024 Boston Scientific Corporation. All rights reserved. URO-1785001-AA FEB 2024