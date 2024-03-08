Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Myths About Penile Implants

Exploring and Debunking Some Common Myths About ED and Penile Implants

Hello! The Men’s MD, Dr. McBride, here with another Men’s Health blog article. Today, I want to talk to you about some myths surrounding erectile dysfunction (ED) and penile implants. There are a few myths that I commonly hear from patients, friends, and colleagues about this condition and treatment options that I want to debunk.

Can Your Penis Size Increase?– Whether it’s in a clinic visit or one minute before their procedure, many of my patients ask me if the penile implant, or any other procedure or supplement, can make their penis larger. Unfortunately, the short answer is no. The long answer is a little more complicated. The size of your penis now and at the time of the implant procedure is the size that you have. During the implant procedure, I measure the current penis size and use this measurement to select a penile implant device with the corresponding size and length. If a patient received a 3-piece inflatable implant device such as the Boston Scientific AMS 700™ Inflatable Penile Prothesis, includes a pair of cylinders implanted in the penis, a pump placed inside the scrotum, and a reservoir of saline placed in the lower abdomen. The AMS 700 LGX inflatable device has cylinders designed to expand in girth and length (1,2). Fortunately, the controlled expansion of the penile implant’s cylinders is designed to allow you to achieve an erection with the rigidity and size available to you (1). Can Your Penis Shrink? – Many patients who have erectile dysfunction wonder if their condition or the penile implant will make their penis smaller. The idea of a penile implant shrinking your penis is a myth. Loss of penile length is the number one concern among men with ED (4) and a significant concern for me as I treat my patients. When I put in an implant, I am measuring the length that I can put into the natural space that is available internally, and I am not shortening that length by any amount. Men with erectile dysfunction may have already experienced length loss during their disease before having an implant placed. Penile shrinkage in both length and girth sometimes occurs when patients don’t have good erectile function, and patients don’t realize that until they have an implant. With an implant, patients can have an erection whenever they want it, and it may become apparent just how much size they’ve actually lost. Is Treating ED with an Implant Invasive? I think I get this question more from colleagues and people in the medical community than from patients. There seems to be an idea that you must fillet the whole penis open to put in an implant. This is a myth. In fact, we may never have to make an incision on the penis at all. The implant can be inserted through either a small incision down in the wrinkles of the scrotum or a small incision in the lower abdomen called the pubic symphysis area or the general area where you find your pubic bone. In either scenario, no incision on the penis is required, and all components of the implant can be inserted into the body through this incision. In rare cases, men who have significant penile deformities or fibrosis, such as Peyronie’s disease, may require some additional surgery out on the shaft of the penis, but this a sub-population of patients. I tell my patients that it is possible to come in and go home the same day, and within about a week to 10 days, you are back doing routine/normal daily activities. When most people hear this information, they realize their perception of what a penile implant surgery involves is much worse than the reality. The reality is that 95% of AMS 700 patients are satisfied with sexual intercourse* (5).

*Based on a study of 194 AMS 700 Penile Implant recipients.

