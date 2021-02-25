Fort Carson offering COVID vaccine to younger, at-risk TRICARE beneficiaries

Coronavirus

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fort Carson is expanding its list of TRICARE beneficiaries who can get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Fort Carson announced Thursday that now beneficiaries aged 18-64 who have increased risk for severe illness can get a vaccine with an appointment at the William Reed Special Events Center.

To book an appointment, call 719-526-2273. Walk-ins aren't permitted, and you don't have to be enrolled at Evans Army Community Hospital to get the shot, Fort Carson said.

According to the CDC, the following criteria are examples of increased risk: asthma, blood disorders, cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease, chronic liver disease, chronic metabolic disease, diabetes, hypertension, history of immunocompromising condition, immunosuppressive therapy, neurologic therapy, obesity and pregnancy/postpartum within the past six months.