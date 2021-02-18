Teller County moves to Level Blue Thursday

Coronavirus

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Teller County is moving to Level Blue on the state's COVID-19 dial effective at 9 a.m. Thursday.

In a news release, the Teller County Commissioner Chairman Bob Campbell said "the move to Blue is another step towards restoring the freedoms that all Teller County residents should enjoy."

As of Wednesday, Teller County had an incidence rate of 59 out of 100,000 people and a 3.7 percent positivity rate, the release said. It added that the county had administered 3,481 first doses of the vaccine and 1,071 second doses. Nearly 50 percent of the 70 and over population has received their first dose as well.

Under Level Blue, county restaurants, gyms and casinos will be able to operate at 50 percent capacity and last call moves to 12 a.m. Casinos won't be allowed to exceed 175 to 225 people per room indoors though. Indoor and outdoor events can also apply for local site variances.