Pueblo County urging people 70 and older to register for Wednesday’s vaccine clinic

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Officials in Pueblo County are urging anyone 70 and older who hasn't received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to register for Wednesday's clinic.

In a news release, the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment said Wednesday's clinic will be the only clinic for the week and the last solely dedicated to the 70 and older age group.

In January, the health department along with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office and a number of other first responder agencies and volunteers vaccinated administered roughly 8,600 vaccines, the news release said.

At Wednesday's clinic, officials aim to administer a record 1,500 vaccines. Anyone 70 and older who still needs their first dose needs to register by 7 p.m. Tuesday online at PuebloVaxNow.com or by calling 719-583-4444 and pressing option one.

On Feb. 8, the county will shift its vaccine plan to getting second doses to people 70 and older. Then a week later, on Feb. 15, the county hopes to start vaccinating people 65 and older. Registration is already open for the 65 and up age group.