State allowing more health care professionals administer COVID-19 vaccines

Coronavirus

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - An Executive Order from Governor Jared Polis allows more health care professionals administer COVID-19 vaccines.

Gov. Polis signed the order on January 11. It lets health care professionals such as dentists, chiropractors and veterinarians give the COVID-19 vaccine to patients in hospital-like settings.

Other professionals included on the list are certified nurses aides, practical nurses, podiatrists, optometrists, chiropractors, dentists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, veterinarians, respiratory therapists, speech-language pathologists, and surgical assistants.

The Colorado Department of Health and Environment said health providers who utilize the volunteers will be responsible for training them in the event that a patient were to have an adverse reaction to the shot.

The Executive Order will be in place until Feb. 6 unless it is extended.