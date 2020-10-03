Positive COVID-19 case reported at Ranch Creek Elementary

Coronavirus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — A student tested positive for COVID-19 at Ranch Creek Elementary School, according to Academy District 20.

When school leadership learned about the student’s symptoms on Friday, they sent 14 students and four staff home to quarantine, and the symptomatic student was placed in isolation.

In accordance with guidelines from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the student who tested positive will remain home in isolation until they are no longer infectious.

The district is reminding all parents and guardians to conduct a daily symptom check before sending kids to school.

If students display any symptoms, the district is asking parents and guardians to keep them home and inform school leadership if the symptoms do not improve.