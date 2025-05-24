Drowning is the leading cause of death in young kids. Here’s how to prevent it



(CNN) — Warmer weather is finally here in the Northern Hemisphere, and with it, many pools and beaches are opening for the summer. That’s great for families who want to spend time by the water, but it’s also a good time to be reminded about the importance of water safety.

An estimated 4,000 fatal unintentional drownings happen every year in the United States — an average of 11 drowning deaths per day — according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Drowning is the leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 4, and after motor vehicle accidents, it is the second leading cause of death attributed to unintentional injuries among kids ages 5 to 14.

I wanted to speak more about water safety with CNN wellness expert Dr. Leana Wen. Wen is an emergency physician and adjunct associate professor at George Washington University who previously served as Baltimore’s health commissioner. She is also the mother of two young children, and as someone who learned to swim as an adult, she is a passionate advocate for kids — and adults — learning to swim.

CNN: Who is most at risk of drowning, and under what circumstances?

Dr. Leana Wen: The CDC issued an important report in 2024 about unintentional drowning deaths in the United States. Death rates were significantly higher in 2020, 2021 and 2022 than in 2019, according to the agency. Moreover, the highest rates were seen in young children ages 1 to 4. Among children in this age group, 461 died by drowning in 2022, an increase of 28% from 2019.

The report also highlighted racial disparities, with higher rates of drowning deaths among individuals identified as non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Native and as non-Hispanic Black or African American. Only 45% of all adults reported having had swim lessons, and those numbers were higher among White Americans (52%) than among Black (37%) and Hispanic (28%) Americans.

Racial disparities were also reported in a 2023 analysis from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which found that African American children made up 21% of all drownings for kids younger than age 15 in which race and ethnicity are known. Among kids ages 5 to 14, 45% of drowning deaths occurred among African Americans.

The CPSC analysis also contained another key data point: The vast majority (80%) of pediatric drownings in which the setting is known occurred at a residence. This means that 4 in 5 kids who drowned died in their own backyard pool or that of a friend, neighbor or family member. Of these residential drownings, 91% occurred among kids younger than 7 years old.

CNN: Why do so many drownings happen in residential settings?

Wen: One major reason is the difference in supervision. Many public beaches and community pools hire lifeguards whose job is to watch out for the safety of everyone in or near the water. Private pools in people’s yards often don’t have someone designated for this purpose. Sometimes older children are supervising younger children but aren’t always watching. Or adults may be supervising, but they are also busy with other tasks. In addition, some of those watching others may not know how to swim themselves.

There may also be a false sense of security in residential settings. People may think the pool is small or not that deep or there are a lot of people around, so what can happen? Keep in mind, though, that small kids can drown in just inches of water. Serious injury or death can happen within 30 seconds. Drownings are often silent because the victim is unable to call out for help.

CNN: How can parents and guardians prevent drownings in residential settings?

Wen: The single most important best practice is to never leave children unsupervised near a body of water. Even if they already know how to swim, even if they are wearing a flotation device, even if the pool is shallow or small, an accident could occur — and either you or another responsible adult should always be able to see your child. The supervising adult should be actively watching the child and not distracted by chores or their smartphone. That person also should not be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The adult who’s responsible must also know how to swim well enough so they are able to jump into the pool and save the child if necessary. An additional safety precaution is learning CPR and first aid for infants, children and adults, which you can do through the American Red Cross.

If you have a pool, be very careful before allowing others to use it. If your neighbors’ children want to swim in your pool, a responsible adult must accompany them. Private swimming pools should all have childproof fencing around them. The fencing should enclose the pool, have a self-close latch out of the reach of children and be at least 4 feet high. This is required by law in most states.

CNN: What safety precautions should people take around natural bodies of water?

Wen: Always wear a properly fitted, US Coast Guard–approved life jacket when boating. Of all the people who drowned while boating in 2022, 85% were not wearing a life jacket, according to the CDC.

To be safe, swim in areas where a lifeguard is on duty. Always follow lifeguard guidance about safety conditions, and stay in the area designated for swimming.

CNN: What about teaching children how to swim — can that help with water safety?

Wen: Yes. Kids ages 1 to 4 who took part in formal swim lessons had an 88% lower risk of drowning, according to a study in JAMA Pediatrics. The goal here isn’t necessarily to teach kids all the different strokes and get them to join a swim team; it’s to impart basic lifesaving skills, such as treading water and floating on their back.

When you are in the water with your children, take every opportunity to remind them about water safety. Other tips include never swimming alone, always asking for permission before entering the water and never diving into unknown bodies of water headfirst. Young children should also be reminded not to reach for items in the pool, as they are at risk of falling in; they should always ask for help instead.

CNN: What about parents or guardians who don’t know how to swim? Do you recommend that they also take swim lessons?

Wen: Yes. First, adults who don’t know how to swim are more likely to have children who don’t know how to swim. This was the case for me. My parents didn’t swim, and I also never learned swimming growing up.

Second, it’s hard for adults to properly supervise children swimming if they can’t swim themselves. It was actually a terrifying experience with my own children that prompted me to learn to swim. My children were just 1 year and 3 years old one summer when my older kid pushed the younger one into the pool.

We were at our local community pool, and there was a lifeguard who immediately sprang into action. But I remember how terrified I felt — and how helpless. I enrolled my kids in swim lessons right away. I also found an instructor to teach me, too, because I realized I had to overcome my own fear of the water and learn basic water safety skills to protect my kids.

Learning how to swim as an adult is a humbling experience, especially for people like me who had to first start with overcoming fear. I began literally from zero. For weeks, I worked on just getting comfortable submerging my head underwater.

Eventually, I learned how to swim and now really enjoy being in the water. And I feel a lot more comfortable supervising my children when we are in private or community swimming spaces. I’m looking forward to our local pool opening for the summer and to spending time with my kids having a fun — and safe — time in the water.

