Breast Cancer

Lowering the Risk: Everyday Practices for Breast Cancer Prevention￼

While you can't control genetic factors, certain habits can reduce the risk of breast cancer:

Maintain a Healthy Weight: Obesity, especially post-menopause, increases breast cancer risk. Balanced diets and regular exercise help.

Limit Alcohol Intake: Regular consumption of alcohol has been linked to a heightened risk. It's recommended to limit intake or avoid it altogether.

Avoid Smoking: Apart from other health issues, smoking can also increase breast cancer risk.

Breastfeed: If possible, breastfeeding has been shown to reduce breast cancer risk.

Limit Exposure to Radiation: Frequent x-rays should be avoided. Ensure protective measures are in place if you're undergoing radiation-based examinations.

Remember, these are risk factors and not direct causes. The best approach is to lead a healthy lifestyle and have regular check-ups.

