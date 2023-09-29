Skip to Content
Breast Cancer

Early Detection: Your Best Defense Against Breast Cancer

Girl hands holding pink breast cancer awareness ribbon and alarm clock. Copy space for text or design. October awareness month campaign.
WindyNight - stock.adobe.com
Girl hands holding pink breast cancer awareness ribbon and alarm clock. Copy space for text or design. October awareness month campaign.
By
Published 12:59 PM

Early detection is the most powerful weapon in the fight against breast cancer. The sooner it's found, the higher the chances of successful treatment.

Self-exams: Monthly breast self-exams are crucial. Know your body, so any changes are detected promptly.

Clinical Exams: Yearly clinical breast exams by healthcare professionals can catch abnormalities that might be overlooked.

Be Aware of Symptoms: Beyond lumps, other symptoms like nipple discharge, skin dimpling, or changes in breast size can indicate an issue.

Know your Risk: Understand your family history and discuss genetic testing with your doctor if breast cancer runs in your family.

Staying vigilant and proactive can be the difference between early and late-stage diagnosis. Prioritize early detection—it might just save your life.

Article Topic Follows: Breast Cancer

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content