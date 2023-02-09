State updates respiratory disease dashboard

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment updated the Viral Respiratory Disease Data Dashboard.

In the wake of this winter's triple-demic, the updated data will include the flu and RSV report. According to the state, it's also meant to be more accessible and have new data and display capabilities.

New additions to the dashboard include the following:

The ability to toggle between statewide and Emerging Infections Program influenza and COVID-19 data.

Monthly demographic trends for influenza, COVID-19, and RSV-associated hospitalizations in the five-county Denver metro Emerging Infections Program catchment area.

The ability to access the dashboard’s data files on Colorado’s Open Data Portal.

People can also access information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) "Emerging Infections Program. Colorado is one of 14 sites in the country that participates in that program.

For more information and to view the new dashboard, click here.