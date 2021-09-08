State adds new vaccine breakthrough data tool

Health

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment updated its COVID-19 website to include a new vaccine breakthrough data visualization.

The new vaccine breakthrough data, released Wednesday, provides proportional case, hospitalization, and death rates by vaccination status. It also allows the user to display breakthrough data by vaccine type and demographic information like age, gender, and race/ethnicity.

The information is sourced by comparing data from Colorado Electronic Disease Reporting System to vaccination information from the Colorado Immunization Information System.

The CDPHE says vaccine breakthrough is when a fully vaccinated person develops the disease they were vaccinated against. However, because no current vaccine is 100% effective, the state says it expects to see cases among fully vaccinated individuals. The majority of hospitalizations among fully vaccinated individuals are among older Coloradans.

The state went on to say:

Science shows that vaccines are safe and very effective at preventing infections, and even more importantly at preventing the worst outcomes -- severe illness, hospitalization, or death -- for those who do get infected. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

As of September 8, the data illustrates roughly three-quarters of all the incidence rate cases are unvaccinated. The new tool also shows that in July, 132 COVID-related deaths were among unvaccinated individuals. That's compared to 24 deaths of vaccinated people in July.

Looking at hospitalizations, the majority of patients in Colorado are unvaccinated.

To view the new vaccine breakthrough data visualization, click here.