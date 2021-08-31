State advises parents to stop taking children under 12 to large gatherings

Health

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy advised parents to stop taking their children under the age of 12 to large gatherings.

This advisement was made during an update given by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment during a news conference.

Herlihy said young Coloradans are more vulnerable to the virus than any time since the pandemic began. According to the state, children between six and 17 now have the highest transmission rate of any other age group in Colorado.

Herlihy tells parents it's important to be safe beyond the classroom.

"Masks in schools are obviously an incredibly important intervention but masks outside of schools are also incredibly important and something that we need to be keeping in mind as our kids are out and about," said Herlihy.

As long as children between six and 11 are not eligible for the vaccine, Herlihy says they will stay at high risk for the virus.