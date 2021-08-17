State agencies with 24/7 facilities require COVID vaccines for staff members

Health

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado agencies with 24/7 facilities are requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all staff members.

This applies to staff members who work for the Colorado Department of Corrections, the Colorado Department of Human Services, and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

This announcement was made Tuesday, saying all agency staff members and other state employees that interact with vulnerable populations and populations living in communal living settings will be required to get vaccinated.

In agreement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state public health officials say the best way to protect Coloradans is for individuals to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

For CDOC:

All CDOC employees that interact with the public, interact with inmates or parolees, or who enter into facilities as part of their job assignment will be required to receive the vaccine.

CDOC will also require other state employees, contract employees, visitors, volunteers, and vendors who enter a prison facility to be vaccinated.

Some accommodations will be made for extenuating circumstances.

CDOC staff members have until September 30 to receive the first dose of the vaccine.

CDOC staff members have until October 31 to be fully vaccinated.

For CDHS:

All CDHS direct care and support staff who regularly enter CDHS faciliteis, including all leadership positions at CDHS and other state employees who may interact with facility staff, will be required to receive the vaccine.

CDHS will also require proof of vaccination for contractors who regularly enter facilities and interact with clients.

This includes but is not limited to providers of OT/PT, education providers, security personnel, and temporary staff.

CDHS staff members have between October 31 and November 26 to get fully vaccinated.

For CDPHE:

All CDPHE employees, temporary staff, and contractors who go in-person to health facilities to perform a joby duty, like long-term care facility inspectors, staff and contractors who are on-site administering or manging vaccine or testing events, staff and contractors in the Disease Control and Public Health Response Division, including from the State Lab and Office of Emergency Preparedness and Response, and staff contractors who could come in face-to-face contact with moderate-to-severe immunucompromised Coloadans.

CDPHE staff members have until September 30 to receive the first dose of the vaccine.

CDPHE staff members have until October 31 to be fully vaccinated.

Currently, 58.7% of all CDOC staff are fully vaccinated. Among the inmate population, 64% are fully vaccinated, and 8% have received at least their first dose.

For the CDHS direct care staff, 77% are vaccinated, and 73% of residents and clients are vaccinated.

According to the state, CDOC and CDHS employees have had access to the COVID-19 vaccine since January. The departments have also held numerous vaccine clinics and provided incentive programs to encourage getting vaccinated.

For more information on vaccines and getting vaccinated in Colorado, click here.