Colorado Attorney General expects rise in fake vaccine cards as more places require proof of vaccination

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Attorney General Phil Weiser says the likelihood of people forging a vaccination card has increased as more and more companies and universities require proof of vaccination.

Weiser says there haven't been any reports of fake cards yet in Colorado, but he's certain they will come.

Colorado universities are cracking down on fake cards by verifying signatures and identifying irregularities with student's cards.

Forging a vaccine card is both a federal and state crime. If someone is found with a fake vaccine card, they could face hefty fines and up to five years in jail.

People selling fake vaccine cards would also be prosecuted for fraud.

To report a fraudulent vaccine card or any other COVID-19 related scam, click here.