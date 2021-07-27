Pueblo COVID-19 data dashboard to update once a week instead of once a day

Health

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment announced the county's COVID-19 data webpage will be updated every week instead of every day.

According to the PDPHE, information on COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations, and vaccinations will update once a week by Friday at 5 p.m. This excludes holidays.

Up until now, the data was updated once a day during the workweek.

For more information on COVID-19 data in Puelo County, click here.