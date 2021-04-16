Budweiser offering free beer to people who are vaccinated

Health

(KRDO) -- Many companies are actively raising awareness to get a COVID-19 vaccine, including Krispy Kreme. Now, a major brewing company is joining that list.

The Anheuser-Busch beer brand, which owns Budweiser, is offering a free round of beer to people 21-and-older who've been vaccinated.

The brewing company started a campaign called "Reunited with Buds" featuring the brands Clydesdales and a puppy, celebrating the reopening of bars across America.

People can receive a free beer after uploading proof of vaccination, such as a selfie with a vaccine sticker or the vaccine card.

Head to A Beer on Bud's website to enter and receive a $5 virtual debit card to pay for the beer.