PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City and County of Pueblo risk moving back to Level Yellow as COVID-19 cases increase in the area.

In an interview this week with our partners at The Pueblo Chieftain, City/County Director of Public Health Randy Evetts says the county is in danger of being knocked back down the state's COVID dial.

Currently, the county is averaging about 130 cases for every 100,000 people. Cases need to be below 100 cases to stay in Level Blue.

Additionally, five different COVID-19 variants have been detected in Pueblo County, including from Brazil and South Africa.

To avoid a dangerous up-tick in cases, Evetts says people need to continue testing when they are sick and keep up with COVID restrictions, like social distancing and wearing masks.